PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that PSB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSB was $151.53, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.31 and a 47.86% increase over the 52 week low of $102.48.

PSB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). PSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.87%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSB as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 6.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSB at 4.76%.

