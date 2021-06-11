PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $160.99, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSB was $160.99, representing a -2.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.85 and a 47.35% increase over the 52 week low of $109.26.

PSB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). PSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.03. Zacks Investment Research reports PSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.49%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (PSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 15.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSB at 0.58%.

