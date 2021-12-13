PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $5.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 438.1% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $177.24, the dividend yield is 12.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSB was $177.24, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.89 and a 39.01% increase over the 52 week low of $127.50.

PSB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). PSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.72%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the psb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSB as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 15.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSB at 4.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.