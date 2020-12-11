PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PSB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $133.57, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSB was $133.57, representing a -23.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $174.58 and a 30.34% increase over the 52 week low of $102.48.

PSB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). PSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.55. Zacks Investment Research reports PSB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.1%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

