PS Business Parks Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 9/14/22, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: PSB.PRY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 9/30/22. As a percentage of PSB.PRY's recent share price of $18.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of PSB.PRY to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when PSB.PRY shares open for trading on 9/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.99%, which compares to an average yield of 7.72% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRY shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y:

In Monday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y (Symbol: PSB.PRY) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are trading flat.

