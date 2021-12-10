PS Business Parks Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/14/21, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3281, payable on 12/30/21. As a percentage of PSB.PRX's recent share price of $25.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of PSB.PRX to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when PSB.PRX shares open for trading on 12/14/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.08%, which compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRX shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3281 on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X:

In Friday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.25% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (Symbol: PSB.PRX) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are up about 1%.

