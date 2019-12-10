PS Business Parks Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/12/19, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.75% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U (Symbol: PSB.PRU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3594, payable on 12/30/19. As a percentage of PSB.PRU's recent share price of $25.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of PSB.PRU to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when PSB.PRU shares open for trading on 12/12/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.68%, which compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSB.PRU shares, versus PSB:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSB.PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3594 on PS Business Parks Inc's 5.75% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U :

In Tuesday trading, PS Business Parks Inc's 5.75% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U (Symbol: PSB.PRU) is currently off about 6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSB) are trading flat.

