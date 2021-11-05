Prysmian wins 630 million euro contract in US submarine cable project

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The world's largest cable maker, Prysmian PRY.MI, said on Friday it had been awarded, in consortium with offshore industry company Deme Group, a 1.6 billion euro($1.85 billion) contract from US Dominion Energy D.N.

The Italian company said the submarine cable contract, about 630 million euros of which related to Prysmian, was the largest ever awarded in the United States.

The project includes the supply of 880 km (547 miles) of cables for a milestone 2.6 GW coastal Virginia offshore wind project and is expected to be completed by 2026.

($1=0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

