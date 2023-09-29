News & Insights

Prysmian wins 1.1 bln euro contract for power transmission projects in Germany

September 29, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI said on Friday that German transmission grid operator 50Hertz had awarded it a 1.1-billion-euro ($1.17-billion) contract in Germany for the supply of high-voltage cables.

Prysmian, through its Prysmian Power Link unit, will design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission two turnkey projects, called NOR-11-1 and DC31, with an overall cable length of around 1,000 kilometres, the world's largest cablemaker said in a statement.

The two projects will connect an offshore windfarm area to the German grid, and are part of the country's long term plan to boost its installed capacity of offshore wind generation in the North Sea and transfer power to consumers in its eastern and southern regions.

As part of the deal Prysmian was also picked by 50Hertz as primary supplier for a framework provision allowing the German grid operator to contract future offshore or onshore projects with a cable core length volume of up to 2,700 kilometres, the Italian company added.

