Prysmian wins $900 million contract for transmission cables in U.S.

Federica Urso Reuters
Italian cable maker Prysmian was awarded a $900 million contract to supply high-voltage direct current cable systems for an underground transmission project along a railroad in the United States, it said in a statement on Monday.

The contract is part of the SOO Green HVDC Link, a 2,100-megawatt interregional transmission project to connect two of the largest energy markets in the United States, the Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO), serving the central part of the country, with the eastern PJM Interconnection.

Cable production for the project is expected to start in 2023.

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

