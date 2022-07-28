Prysmian ups FY core profit guidance by 30% after strong H1

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published

Italy's Prysmian on Thursday raised its 2022 adjusted core profit guidance by 30% after posting a solid set of half-year results.

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI on Thursday raised its 2022 adjusted core profit guidance by 30% after posting a solid set of half-year results.

The world's largest cable maker expects to reach full-year adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between 1.3-1.4 billion euros($1.32-1.42 billion).

The company had previously forecast to reach the higher end of a 1.01-1.08 billion euros range. .

($1 = 0.9871 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More