Prysmian ups FY core profit guidance by 30% after strong H1

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI on Thursday raised its 2022 adjusted core profit guidance by 30% after posting a solid set of half-year results.

The world's largest cable maker expects to reach full-year adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between 1.3-1.4 billion euros($1.32-1.42 billion).

The company had previously forecast to reach the higher end of a 1.01-1.08 billion euros range. .

($1 = 0.9871 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

