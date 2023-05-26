Prysmian UK interconnection contracts worth around 2.5 bln euros - source

Adds details on contracts, context

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Two contracts that Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI has said it is close to winning in the United Kingdom are worth a total of around 2.5 billion euros ($2.75 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The world's largest cable maker on Thursday said it was selected as exclusive preferred bidder for the Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) high voltage cable connection, after earlier this week being picked as exclusive preferred bidder for the Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) project.

The EGL2 contract with British power transmission network owners SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission NG.L involves the supply of 1,000 kilometres of submarine and underground cable.

The EGL1 contract, with SP Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission, is for approximately 400 kilometers of cable.

Based on market value standards on kilometers of cable to lay down, the source said the EGL2 contract would be worth between 1.4-1.6 billion euros, while the EGL1 around 1 billion euros.

Prysmian has said it would continue negotiations with counterparts, aiming to finalise both contracts this year.

The two new contracts, if confirmed, would add to an order backlog for Prysmian's project business which was worth over 9 billion euros at the end of the first quarter.

Prysmian's project business supplies cabling for land and submarine power interconnections and for offshore winds farms.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

