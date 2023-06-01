Prysmian to invest 120 mln euros in Finland to expand HV cable production

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI said on Thursday it would invest around 120 million euros ($132 million) in its Pikkala plant, in Finland, to further increase production capacity of high-voltage (HV) power transmission cables for submarine interconnections.

The investment is part of the 500-million-euro capital expenditure the world's largest cablemaker has planned for this year.

It is aimed at "supporting the growing market demand driven by the need to develop and upgrade power transmission grids for the energy transition", Prysmian said in a statement.

The investment builds on a 100-million-euro one the group had announced for the Pikkala plant last year.

It will allow Prysmian to more than double Pikkala's existing production capacity of 525 kilovolt HVDC extruded submarine cables and of 400 kilovolt AC cables by 2026, the group said.

Prysmian has planned to increase its annual capital expenditure to up to 500 million euros in the 2022-2025 period from an annual average of around 270 million euros in the 2018-2021 period.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

