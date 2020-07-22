Prysmian to buy EHC Global to bolster elevator business

Adds details

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Prysmian PRY.MI said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Canadian components maker EHC Global to strengthen its position in cables and devices for elevators, in a deal valued at 130 million Canadian dollars ($97 million).

Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cablemaker, said the acquisition complemented its Draka Elevator business and was in line with its strategy "to grow and reinforce its value-added businesses".

The deal is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year.

EHC Global produces escalator handrails, rollers, elevator belts and other components. Last year it generated 119 million Canadian dollars of revenues, Prysmian said.

Revenues at Draka Elevator, which makes a variety of elevator cables, wireway and wire rope, amounted to over 250 million euros ($289 million) last year.

($1 = 1.3442 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 0.8665 euros)

