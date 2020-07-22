US Markets

Prysmian to acquire Canada's components maker EHC Global for $97 mln

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Italy's Prysmian has entered into an agreement to buy Canadian components maker EHC Global in a transaction valued 130 million Canadian dollars ($97 million), the world's largest cablemaker said on Wednesday.

Prysmian said in a statement the acquisition was a complementary add-on to its Draka Elevator business and in line with its strategy "to grow and reinforce its value-added businesses".

The deal is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year, Prysmian said.

($1 = 1.3446 Canadian dollars)

    Most Popular