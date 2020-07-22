Prysmian to acquire Canada's components maker EHC Global for $97 mln
MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI has entered into an agreement to buy Canadian components maker EHC Global in a transaction valued 130 million Canadian dollars ($97 million), the world's largest cablemaker said on Wednesday.
Prysmian said in a statement the acquisition was a complementary add-on to its Draka Elevator business and in line with its strategy "to grow and reinforce its value-added businesses".
The deal is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year, Prysmian said.
($1 = 1.3446 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Sabina Suzzi)
((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9743; Reuters Messaging: giulio.piovaccari.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.