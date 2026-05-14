Prysmian S.p.A. (XTRA:AEU) Price Target Increased by 25.51% to 133.58

The average one-year price target for Prysmian S.p.A. (XTRA:AEU) has been revised to 133,58 € / share. This is an increase of 25.51% from the prior estimate of 106,43 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 92,89 € to a high of 183,69 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.79% from the latest reported closing price of 154,95 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prysmian S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 96.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEU is 0.10%, an increase of 88.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.75% to 17K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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