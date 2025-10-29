Prysmian S.p.A. (XTRA:AEU) Price Target Increased by 13.05% to 91.42

The average one-year price target for Prysmian S.p.A. (XTRA:AEU) has been revised to 91,42 € / share. This is an increase of 13.05% from the prior estimate of 80,87 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38,33 € to a high of 110,10 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.24% from the latest reported closing price of 90,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prysmian S.p.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEU is 0.78%, an increase of 44.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 3,678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,327K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing a decrease of 38.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEU by 26.32% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 468K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEU by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 436K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEU by 14.34% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 264K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing a decrease of 43.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEU by 12.79% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 194K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEU by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

