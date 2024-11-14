News & Insights

Stocks

Prysmian SpA Unveils €3 Billion EMTN Program

November 14, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian SpA has launched a Euro Medium Term Note program worth €3 billion to refinance existing debt and strengthen its financial structure. This initiative aims to provide greater flexibility and support the company’s growth strategy by accessing a broader base of funding. The company plans to list the notes on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, targeting institutional investors in Europe.

For further insights into IT:PRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.