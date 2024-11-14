Prysmian SpA Unveils €3 Billion EMTN Program

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian SpA has launched a Euro Medium Term Note program worth €3 billion to refinance existing debt and strengthen its financial structure. This initiative aims to provide greater flexibility and support the company’s growth strategy by accessing a broader base of funding. The company plans to list the notes on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, targeting institutional investors in Europe.

