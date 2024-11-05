News & Insights

Prysmian S.p.A. Unveils 2025 Financial Release Schedule

November 05, 2024 — 10:49 am EST

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian S.p.A. has announced its 2025 schedule for financial results releases, including additional periodic reports for the first and third quarters. The company, a leader in cabling solutions, continues to align its strategy with market demands, leveraging its extensive global presence and technological prowess. Shareholders can look forward to the annual meeting in April 2025, where financial statements will be approved.

