Prysmian SpA Launches €3 Billion Bond Program

Prysmian SpA has announced the launch of a €3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program, aimed at strengthening its position in the energy and telecommunications cable systems sector. The program has been approved by the Luxembourg financial regulator and highlights Prysmian’s strategic focus on sustainable and innovative solutions. This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to lead in energy transition and digital transformation.

