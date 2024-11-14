Prysmian SpA Launches 3 Billion Euro Bond Program

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian SpA’s Board of Directors has approved a Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) program worth 3 billion euros to refinance existing debt and support its growth strategy. The bonds, aimed at institutional investors, will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, allowing the company to strengthen its financial structure and reduce indebtedness.

