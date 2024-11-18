Prysmian SpA Expands Share Buyback Amid Strategic Growth

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian SpA has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 270,000 ordinary shares between November 11 and November 15, 2024, bringing its total to 7,730,626 shares, or about 2.61% of its share capital. The company, a leader in the cable systems sector, is strategically positioned to capture growth in the energy and telecommunications markets.

