News & Insights

Stocks

Prysmian SpA Expands Share Buyback Amid Strategic Growth

November 18, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prysmian SpA has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 270,000 ordinary shares between November 11 and November 15, 2024, bringing its total to 7,730,626 shares, or about 2.61% of its share capital. The company, a leader in the cable systems sector, is strategically positioned to capture growth in the energy and telecommunications markets.

For further insights into IT:PRY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.