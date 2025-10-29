Prysmian S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (PRYMY) Price Target Increased by 12.84% to 53.25

The average one-year price target for Prysmian S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PRYMY) has been revised to $53.25 / share. This is an increase of 12.84% from the prior estimate of $47.19 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.32 to a high of $64.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.43% from the latest reported closing price of $31.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prysmian S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRYMY is 0.18%, an increase of 76.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.67% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRYMY by 8.09% over the last quarter.

APITX - Yorktown Growth Fund Class L Shares holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIIV - AAM Todd International Intrinsic Value ETF holds 7K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 5K shares.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 5K shares.

