Prysmian S.p.A. (BIT:PRY) Price Target Increased by 13.50% to 91.54

The average one-year price target for Prysmian S.p.A. (BIT:PRY) has been revised to €91.54 / share. This is an increase of 13.50% from the prior estimate of €80.66 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €38.38 to a high of €110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.05% from the latest reported closing price of €91.50 / share.

Prysmian S.p.A. Maintains 0.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.88%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prysmian S.p.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRY is 0.78%, an increase of 44.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 3,678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,327K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing a decrease of 38.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRY by 26.32% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 468K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRY by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 436K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRY by 14.34% over the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 264K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing a decrease of 43.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRY by 12.79% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 194K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRY by 6.18% over the last quarter.

