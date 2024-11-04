News & Insights

Prysmian SpA Advances Share Buyback Program

November 04, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Prysmian SpA (IT:PRY) has released an update.

Prysmian SpA has successfully purchased 249,780 of its own shares between October 28 and November 1, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The total number of shares bought under the program now stands at 3,521,466, representing approximately 2.40% of the company’s share capital. Prysmian continues to strengthen its position as a leader in cable systems for energy and telecommunications.

