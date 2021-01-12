TIP

Prysmian shares fall after Tamburi unit sells 3.73% stake

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published

Shares in Italy's Prysmian fell over 4% in early trade on Tuesday after Tamburi Investment Partners' subsidiary Clubtre sold a 3.73% stake in the cable maker through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI fell over 4% in early trade on Tuesday after Tamburi Investment Partners' TIP.MI subsidiary Clubtre sold a 3.73% stake in the cable maker through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Tamburi said late on Monday that Clubtre sold the stake at a price of 29.250 euros per share for a total value of 292.5 million euros ($355.45 million).

After the sale, Clubtre still holds a stake of 1.334% in Prysmian.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TIP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More