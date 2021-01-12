Prysmian shares fall after Tamburi unit sells 3.73% stake

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI fell over 4% in early trade on Tuesday after Tamburi Investment Partners' TIP.MI subsidiary Clubtre sold a 3.73% stake in the cable maker through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

Tamburi said late on Monday that Clubtre sold the stake at a price of 29.250 euros per share for a total value of 292.5 million euros ($355.45 million).

After the sale, Clubtre still holds a stake of 1.334% in Prysmian.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

