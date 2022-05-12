Prysmian sees FY core profit in high end of guidance after Q1 jump

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI said on Thursday its core profits rose 35% in the first quarter, helped by positive forex effects and efficient supply chain management, with the company guiding for a full year result in the higher end of its forecast.

The world's largest cable maker said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 288 million euros ($299 million) in the January to March period, including 15 million euros of gains form exchange rate. The result topped a company-provided consensus of 249 million euros.

The company in March guided for an adjusted EBITDA of between 1.01-1.08 billion euros this year.

Milan-listed shares trimmed losses after results were published and were down 1% by 1210 GMT.

($1 = 0.9616 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

