Prysmian S.P.A. (PRYMY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Prysmian S.P.A. said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.33 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prysmian S.P.A.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRYMY is 0.62%, an increase of 614.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 275K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prysmian S.P.A. is $22.48. The forecasts range from a low of $14.30 to a high of $26.13. The average price target represents an increase of 38.34% from its latest reported closing price of $16.25.

The projected annual revenue for Prysmian S.P.A. is $15,918MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRYMY by 99.89% over the last quarter.

KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 10K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 48K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

