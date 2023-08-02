Prysmian S.p.A (PRYMF) Price Target Increased by 10.28% to 47.63

The average one-year price target for Prysmian S.p.A (OTC:PRYMF) has been revised to 47.63 / share. This is an increase of 10.28% from the prior estimate of 43.19 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.71 to a high of 67.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.21% from the latest reported closing price of 40.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prysmian S.p.A. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRYMF is 0.30%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 42,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 4,551K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,415K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRYMF by 9.43% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,145K shares.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRYMF by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,476K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,479K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRYMF by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 3,101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares, representing an increase of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRYMF by 49.30% over the last quarter.

