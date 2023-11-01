Prysmian S.p.A - ADR (PRYMY) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 24.25

The average one-year price target for Prysmian S.p.A - ADR (OTC:PRYMY) has been revised to 24.25 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 22.81 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.07 to a high of 34.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.16% from the latest reported closing price of 17.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prysmian S.p.A - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRYMY is 0.35%, a decrease of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 344K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRYMY by 13.96% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 99K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 27.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRYMY by 15.03% over the last quarter.

KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRYMY by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 85.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRYMY by 605.77% over the last quarter.

Motco holds 0K shares.

