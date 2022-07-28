Prysmian hikes core profit goal by 30% after record H1, shares up

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian PRY.MIon Thursday raised its 2022 adjusted core profit guidance by 30% on the back of record fist half results, sending its shares up 6%.

The Milan-based company expects to reach full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.3-1.4 billion euros ($1.32-1.42 billion).

It had previously guided for an adjusted EBITDA near the top of a 1.01-1.08 billion euro range, though CEO Valerio Battista already in May had expressed confidence the company could improve its forecast. [nL5N2X46CO]

"Most of our markets ... are highly exposed the energy transition and electrification (as) long-term growth drivers," Battista said in a note.

Adjusted core profits rose 48.7% to 699 million euros in the first six months, well ahead of a company-provided consensus of 590 million euros, with the expansion of power grids fuelling growth at Prysmian's energy segment.

Core profit margins rose to 8.8% in the period from 7.8% a year earlier.

By 1155 GMT shares were up 5.9%, extending gains after results and outperforming a 1.2% rise in Milan's blue-chip index .FTMIB. ($1 = 0.9877 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

