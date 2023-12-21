Prysmian buys two vessels for 350 mln euros to expand cable-laying fleet

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI, the world's largest cable maker, has invested around 350 million euros ($383 million) to acquire two cable-laying vessels and boost its submarine project execution capabilities, the firm said on Thursday.

The first vessel will be built by Fincantieri's unit Vard and will feature advanced cable installation solutions and a "bollard pull in excess of 180 tonnes will allow the vessel to perform complex installation operations of simultaneous cable lay and burial".

In a separate statement, Fincantieri FCT.MI said the order was worth 230 million euros and that the ship would be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The second vessel will be operational by the first half of 2025 and will focus on shallow-water cable laying and burial installation, "even in harsh environmental conditions", Prysmian said.

"With this investment, we confirm Prysmian's undisputed key role in the submarine cable business and its proven capability to act as a truly reliable and dedicated leader in the execution of turn-key complex projects, supporting the Group's long-term growth perspectives," said Hakan Ozmen, executive vice president of the group's Projects division.

($1 = 0.9146 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni Editing by Mark Potter)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

