Prysmian beats estimate on Q1 core earnings, confirms FY guidance

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian PRY.MI said on Thursday its core earnings jumped 48% in the first quarter, beating estimates, as the world's largest cablemaker continued to profit from global trends in energy transition and electrification.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 427 million euros ($470 million) in the January-March period, topping a company-provided analyst consensus of 358 million euros.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian, which also confirmed its adjusted EBITDA and cash generation forecasts for the full year, pared gains after results were published and were up 0.2% by 1215 GMT.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gavin Jones)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

