Pryme N.V. Updates on Plant Operations and Financial Plans

Pryme N.V. has revised projections for its demonstration plant, Pryme One, which is expected to reach its usable capacity by the end of 2025, generating positive EBITDA at the plant level by 2026. However, the company anticipates continued negative consolidated EBITDA unless it secures better commercial terms with customers and suppliers. To support future developments, including the Pryme Two plant, Pryme plans a capital increase of EUR 8-10 million to address liquidity challenges and fund ongoing engineering work.

