Pryme B.V. Adjusts Production Estimates for First Plant

Pryme B.V. (DE:8XG) has released an update.

Pryme B.V. has reduced its production estimates for its first plant, Pryme One, due to lower than expected feedstock intake and oil yields. The company plans to seek additional funding of €6-10 million by Q1 2025 to support its operations. This adjustment is expected to impact Pryme’s short-term financial performance and cash flow.

