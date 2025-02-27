$PRVA Earnings Results: $PRVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PRVA ($PRVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $460,900,000, missing estimates of $734,366,268 by $-273,466,268.

$PRVA Insider Trading Activity

$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 135,142 shares for an estimated $2,500,127

$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

