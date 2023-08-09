PRVA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.33, changing hands as low as $26.26 per share. Privia Health Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRVA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.64 per share, with $44.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.32.

