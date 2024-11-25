Prudential’s Strategic Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

News & Insights

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the repurchase of 546,990 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from GBP 6.4120 to GBP 6.5700 per share. This transaction, conducted through Merrill Lynch International, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure. Following this buyback, Prudential’s total voting rights stand at 2,670,532,765 shares, which may influence shareholder interest notifications.

