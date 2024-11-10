News & Insights

Prudential’s Strategic Share Buyback on the London Exchange

November 10, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the purchase of 1.6 million of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange through Goldman Sachs International, as authorized by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The shares were bought at an average price of GBP 6.4764 per share and will be canceled, resulting in a new total of 2,681,086,647 shares in issue. This move, part of the company’s share buyback strategy, aims to optimize its capital structure.

