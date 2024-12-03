News & Insights

Prudential’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

December 03, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has decreased its number of issued shares by repurchasing and canceling 679,300 ordinary shares, reflecting a minor reduction in its share capital. This move, executed with a share price of GBP 6.5131, aligns with Prudential’s strategic financial management efforts. The company’s proactive approach may interest investors tracking share buyback trends in the market.

