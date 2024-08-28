Prudential’s Profit Dips as Growth in China and Hong Kong Slows

Insurer Prudential PLC (GB:PRU) (HK:2378) reported a 1% dip in its new business profit of $1.47 billion in H1 2024, as growth in its main markets, China and Hong Kong, slowed down. The company further stated that it had taken measures to realign its business in China. Meanwhile, it expects continued growth in Hong Kong, driven by mainland Chinese visitors. Prudential shares gained 0.72% as of writing.

Prudential PLC specializes in life and health insurance products, with a primary focus on Asia and Africa. The company divested its operations in the U.S. and Europe as part of a major restructuring completed in late 2021. Currently, it is dual-listed in London and Hong Kong.

Prudential Feels the Pinch in China and Hong Kong

Regionally, Prudential’s new business profit declined 3% year-on-year to $651 million in H1 in its largest market, Hong Kong. This represents a huge decline compared to the impressive 218% growth in H1 2023. New business profit is a measure of profitability for insurance companies and represents expected earnings from newly sold products.

In China, the company’s joint venture reported a 33% drop in new business profit.

On the brighter side, Prudential’s adjusted operating profit increased 9% year-over-year to $1.54 billion. Meanwhile, its APE (annual premium equivalent) sales grew by 6% to $3.1 billion.

Moving ahead, the company expressed confidence in reaching its compound annual growth target of 15%-20% for new business profit from 2022 to 2027. The company expects to benefit from increased sales momentum in June that has persisted into the second half of the year.

Is Prudential a Good Stock to Buy?

Over the last 12 months, PRU stock has lost over 30% in trading.

Nonetheless, analysts remain bullish on Prudential stock and have rated it a Strong Buy. According to TipRanks, PRU stock has received seven Buys and one Hold recommendation. The Prudential share price target is 1,150.49p, which implies a huge upside of 73% from the current trading level.

