Prudential to exit U.S. business as H1 operating profit falls

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential PRU.L said on Tuesday it planned to spin off its U.S. business Jackson to focus on Asia and Africa, as its adjusted operating profit fell 3% in the first half.

A minority initial public offering of Jackson is planned for the first half of 2021, with "full divestment over time", Prudential said in a statement.

Operating profit came in at $2.5 billion, above a forecast of $2.4 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus forecast.

