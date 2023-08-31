Prudential Shifting $50 Billion in Assets to LPL From Fidelity

In an article for AdvisorHub, Lisa Fu covers Prudential moving $50 billion in client assets from Fidelity’s custody to LPL. As a result, starting late in 2024, 2,600 Prudential brokers will start using LPL as their broker-dealer instead of Fidelity.
It continues to indicate that LPL is focused on growing its broker-dealer business in addition to having the largest network of advisors in the country. The deal is expected to result in around $125 million in costs for LPL but is expected to contribute $60 million in accretive earnings when the transition is completed.
LPL is boosting its broker-dealer business at the same time that many asset managers are outsourcing these functions to reduce costs. Currently, LPL’s custody unit has $230 billion in assets and has agreements with nearly 1,000 institutions. The firm sees an ultimate opportunity of $5 trillion in custodial assets.
Fidelity’s agreement with Prudential had an early termination clause which was triggered with the decision to move. It’s expected to be between $6 million and $8 million. Some other perks that Fidelity provided included revenue sharing, research, and preferred pricing.
Finsum: LPL Financial is growing its custodial business and recently landed $50 billion in client assets from Prudential who is shifting away from Fidelity.
- advisors
- clients
- wealth management
- recruiting
