Prudential sees Jackson spin-off in H2 as Asia, Africa new business profit rises

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British insurer Prudential PRU.L saw new business profit in its Asia and Africa operations rise by 21% to $624 million in the first quarter, helped by strong performance in China, as it prepares to spin off its U.S. business.

The demerger of U.S. business Jackson is expected to take place in the second half of 2021, Prudential said ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

