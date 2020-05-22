Prudential (PRU) Unit Inks Strategic Deal With PlanSource

Prudential Financial Inc.’s PRU business unit Prudential Group Insurance has partnered with PlanSource Boost to enhance the process of choosing and managing group benefits with new and enhanced partnerships for smoother, real-time and personalized interactions.



Orlando, FL based PlanSource is a technology company that strives to offer an enhanced benefits experience for employees and the Human Resource teams that support them. PlanSource Boost is an exclusive program of select carriers and PlanSource to create a futuristic customer experience with real-time application programming interface (API) integrations.



The program offers optimized benefits shopping, simplified billing, preferred pricing and real-time API integrations.



This strategic partnership will enable Prudential to simplify and improve interactions with customers.



The employers will get PlanSource benefits technology platform at a discounted price on buying qualifying products from participating carriers. The billing process will be simplified with the use of PlanSource, which is time saving for HR professionals.



Also, PlanSource and its Boost partners will enhance the experience for employees and HR teams by automating the configuration of benefit plans, streamlining evidence of insurability and enrollment transactions.



As far as PlanSource is concerned, the partnership with Prudential has enabled it to offer superior customer experience and an opportunity to improve employee engagement.



