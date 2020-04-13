Prudential (PRU) to Sell Korea Unit to Streamline Business

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU has inked a deal with Seoul-based KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) to sell its South Korea-based insurance arm, The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd. The new transaction, following the fulfillment of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is projected to close by the end of 2020.



Per the agreement, Prudential Financial will sell 100% of its life insurance business in Korea for 2.3 trillion Korean Won or $1.9 billion.



Prudential Korea, formed in 1989, provides life insurance and other insurance products through its signature Life Planner business and growing general agency channel. In the last year, it was the eleventh-largest insurer in the South Korea market, with $17.1 billion in assets. For thirty years, Prudential had an active presence in South Korea.



The new deal is in line with the focus of the company on Japan and higher-growth emerging markets globally. As a result of the transaction, Prudential is projected to record an after-tax loss of about $300 million in net income. The sale proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.



The agreement marks the leading U.S. life insurer’s exit from the South Korea market after three decades.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) multi-line insurer have lost 42.1% in a year, compared to the industry's decline of 24.1%.





