Prudential (PRU) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 6, after market close. PRU delivered a positive earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

The U.S. business is likely to have benefited from higher spread income, including more favorable variable investment income and lower expenses. The upside is expected to have been partially offset by lower fee income and the increase in earnings in International businesses, which primarily reflected higher spread income.



Prudential Financial’s international businesses are likely to have benefited from higher net investment spread results and improved underwriting results. The upside is likely to have been partially offset by higher expenses.



Group Insurance business in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from higher underwriting results. The upside is expected to have been partially offset by higher expenses.



PGIM is likely to have decreased due to lower net asset management fees and higher compensation and operating expenses. The downside is likely to have been partially offset by higher net other related revenues and service, distribution and other revenues.



Assets under management are likely to have benefited from equity market appreciation, lower interest rates and tightening credit spreads, partially offset by net outflows.



Net investment income is likely to have gained from higher income from non-coupon investments, and improved reinvestment and short-term rates. The upside is likely to have been partially offset by lower realized investment gains from unfavorable derivative settlements. We expect net investment income to increase 16.8% to $4.1 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.



Expenses are likely to have increased because of higher general and administrative expenses, amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and interest credited to policyholders’ account balances. We expect total expenses to increase 4.3% to $11.4 billion.



The Individual Retirement Strategies business is likely to have benefited from a rise in net investment income due to improved reinvestment rates and growth in indexed variable annuities and other income. The improvement is likely to have been driven by more favorable short-term interest rates on collateral posted to counterparties. The upside is likely to have been partially offset by a decline in income on non-coupon investments and lower asset management and service fees, as well as a decrease in policy charges and fee income.



The company estimates earnings per share to be $2.75 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.67, indicating an increase of 10.3% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $13.07 billion, indicating an increase of 3.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Prudential this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) that increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Prudential has an Earnings ESP of -1.60%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.63 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Prudential Financial, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Prudential Financial, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Prudential Financial, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: PRU has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



Everest Group, Ltd. EG has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $14.63, indicating an increase of 19.8% from the year-ago reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



EG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.



Arch Capital Group ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.94, implying a decline of 9.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Primerica, Inc. PRI: has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.26, indicating an increase of 22.06% from the year-ago reported figure.



PRI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.