Prudential (PRU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed the most recent trading day at $102.82, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 3.04% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 8.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Prudential will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. On that day, Prudential is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.78 billion, down 6.99% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% higher. Prudential is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Prudential is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.55.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

