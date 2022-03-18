Prudential (PRU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $115.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 1.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.95, down 28.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.95 billion, down 1.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.10 per share and revenue of $54.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.01% and -9.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% lower. Prudential is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Prudential currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.76.

Also, we should mention that PRU has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

