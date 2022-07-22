Prudential (PRU) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Prudential (PRU) closed at $95.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 3.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.57% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prudential as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, Prudential is projected to report earnings of $2.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.53 billion, down 4.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.83 per share and revenue of $51.99 billion, which would represent changes of -25.72% and -14.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prudential. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.8% lower within the past month. Prudential currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Prudential's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.61, so we one might conclude that Prudential is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that PRU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

